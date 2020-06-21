258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Easy to see and show even with social distancing. Check it out. You can live where others vacation! This three bedroom/two bathroom water view condo is available for $250/month HOA fee plus either 6 month furnished lease ($6200/month), unfurnished 12 month lease ($3600/month) or as a Lease-Purchase. This large home has a great room open to the bonus room/office, kitchen/dining room and screened lanai with water views. You'll love the granite counters, travertine backsplash and vaulted ceilings with architectural wood finishes including wood tone shiplap and coffered beams. The porcelain tile floors are easy to maintain (no carpet!) and there's a separate laundry room with full sized washer/dryer. The inviting ensuite master bedroom has a water view and is nestled on one side of the home for ultimate privacy. Imagine awakening to the glow of the sunrise as it crosses the lagoon just outside your windows! The master bath has an oversized walk-in shower, double bowl vanity, separate toilet room and walk-in closet. The cheery, bright guest bedrooms are very private on the other side of the home and share a porcelain/granite bathroom with tub/shower combo and vaulted ceiling. For maximal convenience, this home has a private elevator perfect for bringing in groceries from the 2 car garage or for those preferring to ride. This friendly resort is close to shops/restaurants and AMI beach. There are social activities, 4 pools, kayaks, kiddie park, beach, gym, clubhouse with restaurant/bar and marina. Small dog welcome with owner approval. TV/internet/water/electric are extra.