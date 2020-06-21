All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:07 AM

258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE

258 Sapphire Lake Drive · (941) 993-0370
Location

258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL 34209
Perico

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2072 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Easy to see and show even with social distancing. Check it out. You can live where others vacation! This three bedroom/two bathroom water view condo is available for $250/month HOA fee plus either 6 month furnished lease ($6200/month), unfurnished 12 month lease ($3600/month) or as a Lease-Purchase. This large home has a great room open to the bonus room/office, kitchen/dining room and screened lanai with water views. You'll love the granite counters, travertine backsplash and vaulted ceilings with architectural wood finishes including wood tone shiplap and coffered beams. The porcelain tile floors are easy to maintain (no carpet!) and there's a separate laundry room with full sized washer/dryer. The inviting ensuite master bedroom has a water view and is nestled on one side of the home for ultimate privacy. Imagine awakening to the glow of the sunrise as it crosses the lagoon just outside your windows! The master bath has an oversized walk-in shower, double bowl vanity, separate toilet room and walk-in closet. The cheery, bright guest bedrooms are very private on the other side of the home and share a porcelain/granite bathroom with tub/shower combo and vaulted ceiling. For maximal convenience, this home has a private elevator perfect for bringing in groceries from the 2 car garage or for those preferring to ride. This friendly resort is close to shops/restaurants and AMI beach. There are social activities, 4 pools, kayaks, kiddie park, beach, gym, clubhouse with restaurant/bar and marina. Small dog welcome with owner approval. TV/internet/water/electric are extra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
