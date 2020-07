Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Great location. 2BR/2BA Village Green home in west Bradenton. New flooring, fresh paint.This home has a split bedroom design with two bedroom suites, eat-in kitchen, inside utility with washer/dryer hookups, all weather lanai, and two car attached garage. Rent includes lawn care. Only about 10 minutes to the beach. Conveniently located near 75th St W between Manatee Ave W and Cortez Rd W.