Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee

1529 8th Ave W · (941) 500-3048
Bradenton
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

1529 8th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205
Ballard Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upstairs 2 bed/ 2 bath near downtown Bradenton - Annual Rental - Hurry in to view this 2 bedroom/2 bath property near Manatee Avenue, just a few blocks from downtown Bradenton. To enter this home you have a private staircase in backyard which is mostly fenced for privacy. You have the entire upstairs with some nice upgrades, tall ceilings & open floor plan with laminate flooring throughout. The spacious living room is shared with the kitchen and has indoor laundry room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with full size appliances & bar for stools. Tile/vinyl in both bedrooms & baths. Bedrooms large enough for queen size beds & master bedroom has private bathroom. Entrance to the unit is through right side past 2 gates, safe & secure. Garages downstairs not included. One garage is occupied by renter downstairs. NEW PHOTOS coming SOON! No pets allowed.

Price - $1,250/mo. + $100 water each month. FPL separately metered.

Call Miranda to schedule a viewing. (941) 500-3048

First, last & security due at move in - unless you make more than 3x monthly rent and good rental history then you can spread out last month rent into 3 months. Security is equal to 1 month’s rent. No smoking allowed on the property.

Apply Now right from our website www.relaxrealtygroup.com
Apply by clicking from the property you are interested in renting. A $50 application fee per adult - for more details on qualifications: https://www.relaxrealtygroup.com/rental-qualifications

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Cost is $20 per month.

Listed by Relax Realty Group

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee have any available units?
1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee have?
Some of 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee currently offering any rent specials?
1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee pet-friendly?
No, 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee offer parking?
Yes, 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee does offer parking.
Does 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee have a pool?
No, 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee does not have a pool.
Does 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee have accessible units?
No, 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee does not have units with dishwashers.
