1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee

on-site laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning

Upstairs 2 bed/ 2 bath near downtown Bradenton - Annual Rental - Hurry in to view this 2 bedroom/2 bath property near Manatee Avenue, just a few blocks from downtown Bradenton. To enter this home you have a private staircase in backyard which is mostly fenced for privacy. You have the entire upstairs with some nice upgrades, tall ceilings & open floor plan with laminate flooring throughout. The spacious living room is shared with the kitchen and has indoor laundry room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with full size appliances & bar for stools. Tile/vinyl in both bedrooms & baths. Bedrooms large enough for queen size beds & master bedroom has private bathroom. Entrance to the unit is through right side past 2 gates, safe & secure. Garages downstairs not included. One garage is occupied by renter downstairs. NEW PHOTOS coming SOON! No pets allowed.



Price - $1,250/mo. + $100 water each month. FPL separately metered.



Call Miranda to schedule a viewing. (941) 500-3048



First, last & security due at move in - unless you make more than 3x monthly rent and good rental history then you can spread out last month rent into 3 months. Security is equal to 1 month’s rent. No smoking allowed on the property.



Apply Now right from our website www.relaxrealtygroup.com

Apply by clicking from the property you are interested in renting. A $50 application fee per adult - for more details on qualifications: https://www.relaxrealtygroup.com/rental-qualifications



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Cost is $20 per month.



No Pets Allowed



