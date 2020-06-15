All apartments in Bradenton
Find more places like 1302 2ND AVENUE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bradenton, FL
/
1302 2ND AVENUE E
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

1302 2ND AVENUE E

1302 2nd Avenue East · (941) 792-2363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bradenton
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1302 2nd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34208
Old Manatee Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Nestled in a lush green Oak Hammock, across the street from the Manatee River and on the edge of the historic downtown district, this deceptively spacious historic home has charm in abundance as well as the necessary modern conveniences.Built in the 1880-1890s, extensively remodeled in the 1920s, and completely remodeled again throughout 2015-16.Guests describe the cottage as a"Home away from Home".Master bedroom with California King bed and a 2nd bedroom with a Queen bed.Fully remodeled and equipped kitchen: granite countertops, modern appliances including dishwasher. Kitchen leads to separate sitting area, dining area, and a laundry room and half bath. Main living room retains 1920s charm:chandeliers; original fireplace,doors and wood floors. Television, telephone,dvd player and WIFI with high speed internet are included. Front sun room has rustic coastal charm: original dutch siding showcases historic architecture; vaulted ceilings, plantation fan; cosy couch to sit, relax and enjoy the river view. The rear deck has furniture and a gas BBQ for outdoor cooking and dining, enjoy views over the neighboring lush oak hammock of the Historic Mineral Spring Park. The Manatee Historic Village and other historic houses are 2 blocks away. Local cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, Manatee Memorial Hospital, theatre, museums, attractions like planetarium and riverwalk, and Historic Downtown with its Farmers market, are all within 5 miles. Come enjoy all that Florida has to offer starting as low as $50 a night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 2ND AVENUE E have any available units?
1302 2ND AVENUE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bradenton, FL.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 2ND AVENUE E have?
Some of 1302 2ND AVENUE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 2ND AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
1302 2ND AVENUE E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 2ND AVENUE E pet-friendly?
No, 1302 2ND AVENUE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 1302 2ND AVENUE E offer parking?
No, 1302 2ND AVENUE E does not offer parking.
Does 1302 2ND AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 2ND AVENUE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 2ND AVENUE E have a pool?
No, 1302 2ND AVENUE E does not have a pool.
Does 1302 2ND AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 1302 2ND AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 2ND AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 2ND AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1302 2ND AVENUE E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208

Similar Pages

Bradenton 1 BedroomsBradenton 2 Bedrooms
Bradenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBradenton Apartments with Parking
Bradenton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BradentonBraden River East
Downtown Bradenton
Perico

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity