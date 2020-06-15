1302 2ND AVENUE E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access media room

Nestled in a lush green Oak Hammock, across the street from the Manatee River and on the edge of the historic downtown district, this deceptively spacious historic home has charm in abundance as well as the necessary modern conveniences.Built in the 1880-1890s, extensively remodeled in the 1920s, and completely remodeled again throughout 2015-16.Guests describe the cottage as a"Home away from Home".Master bedroom with California King bed and a 2nd bedroom with a Queen bed.Fully remodeled and equipped kitchen: granite countertops, modern appliances including dishwasher. Kitchen leads to separate sitting area, dining area, and a laundry room and half bath. Main living room retains 1920s charm:chandeliers; original fireplace,doors and wood floors. Television, telephone,dvd player and WIFI with high speed internet are included. Front sun room has rustic coastal charm: original dutch siding showcases historic architecture; vaulted ceilings, plantation fan; cosy couch to sit, relax and enjoy the river view. The rear deck has furniture and a gas BBQ for outdoor cooking and dining, enjoy views over the neighboring lush oak hammock of the Historic Mineral Spring Park. The Manatee Historic Village and other historic houses are 2 blocks away. Local cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, Manatee Memorial Hospital, theatre, museums, attractions like planetarium and riverwalk, and Historic Downtown with its Farmers market, are all within 5 miles. Come enjoy all that Florida has to offer starting as low as $50 a night.