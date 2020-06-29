All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

The Villages of Banyan Grove

3500 Sandpiper Dr · (561) 468-7629
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL 33436

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 22004 · Avail. now

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 23004 · Avail. now

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 21001 · Avail. now

$1,281

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38005 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 35005 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,576

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 33006 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,581

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1105 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villages of Banyan Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
accessible
garage
parking
business center
package receiving
smoke-free community
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.The Villages of Banyan Grove is a rental community in beautiful Boynton Beach, FL. Come relax with breathtaking lake views and luxurious, tall palms, all just minutes from Palm Beach and a short commute to Miami. Enjoy lush landscaping, a resort-style pool with sundeck, and a lake all in a community with neighbors that are like your family. Choose between oversized one and two-bedroom apartments, with thoughtfully designed interiors that offer walk-in closets, generous living room, dining room, and bedroom space. Just minutes from exceptional beaches, public parks, golf courses, and restaurants, The Villages of Banyan Grove is a pet-friendly community that provides lifestyle services to help make life a truly delightful experience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 reservation fee
Additional: Trash fee: $27
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $425 for 1 pet; $850 for 2 pets
limit: 2 Pet Max
rent: $25 for 1 pet; $50 for 2 pets
restrictions: 80 lb max. Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Villages of Banyan Grove have any available units?
The Villages of Banyan Grove has 26 units available starting at $1,251 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Villages of Banyan Grove have?
Some of The Villages of Banyan Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Villages of Banyan Grove currently offering any rent specials?
The Villages of Banyan Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Villages of Banyan Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, The Villages of Banyan Grove is pet friendly.
Does The Villages of Banyan Grove offer parking?
Yes, The Villages of Banyan Grove offers parking.
Does The Villages of Banyan Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Villages of Banyan Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Villages of Banyan Grove have a pool?
Yes, The Villages of Banyan Grove has a pool.
Does The Villages of Banyan Grove have accessible units?
Yes, The Villages of Banyan Grove has accessible units.
Does The Villages of Banyan Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Villages of Banyan Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does The Villages of Banyan Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Villages of Banyan Grove has units with air conditioning.
