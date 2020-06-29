Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court accessible garage parking business center package receiving smoke-free community

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.The Villages of Banyan Grove is a rental community in beautiful Boynton Beach, FL. Come relax with breathtaking lake views and luxurious, tall palms, all just minutes from Palm Beach and a short commute to Miami. Enjoy lush landscaping, a resort-style pool with sundeck, and a lake all in a community with neighbors that are like your family. Choose between oversized one and two-bedroom apartments, with thoughtfully designed interiors that offer walk-in closets, generous living room, dining room, and bedroom space. Just minutes from exceptional beaches, public parks, golf courses, and restaurants, The Villages of Banyan Grove is a pet-friendly community that provides lifestyle services to help make life a truly delightful experience.