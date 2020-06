Amenities

This updated well maintained spacious 1/1 first floor condo is located at desirable Casablanca Isles. Laminate flooring throughout. Screened balcony with garden view. Washer & dryer in unit. The community offers Community pool, Tennis courts and gym. Located minutes to Beaches, Shopping and Restaurants. 15 minutes from Famous Atlantic Ave.! Come and see this unit before it is gone.