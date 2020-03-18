808 Villa Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym pool

Come down to Florida for the winter! Come and enjoy this lake front 3 bedroom 3 bath beautifully renovated condo in a private gated community. New custom finishes and meticulously maintained. Mirabella Villas is located 10 minutes to downtown Delray Beach and all this vibrant city has to offer. So close to beaches, shopping and main expressways. This lovely community offers a community pool, clubhouse, volley ball court, exercise facilities and basketball. Bring your pet and get out of the cold weather for a bit !