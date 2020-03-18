All apartments in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach, FL
808 Villa Circle
808 Villa Circle

808 Villa Cir · (561) 655-6570
Location

808 Villa Cir, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 808 · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
Come down to Florida for the winter! Come and enjoy this lake front 3 bedroom 3 bath beautifully renovated condo in a private gated community. New custom finishes and meticulously maintained. Mirabella Villas is located 10 minutes to downtown Delray Beach and all this vibrant city has to offer. So close to beaches, shopping and main expressways. This lovely community offers a community pool, clubhouse, volley ball court, exercise facilities and basketball. Bring your pet and get out of the cold weather for a bit !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Villa Circle have any available units?
808 Villa Circle has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 808 Villa Circle have?
Some of 808 Villa Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Villa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
808 Villa Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Villa Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Villa Circle is pet friendly.
Does 808 Villa Circle offer parking?
No, 808 Villa Circle does not offer parking.
Does 808 Villa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Villa Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Villa Circle have a pool?
Yes, 808 Villa Circle has a pool.
Does 808 Villa Circle have accessible units?
No, 808 Villa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Villa Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Villa Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Villa Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Villa Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
