Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

VERY NICE TWO BEDROOM CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW IN RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. NO CARPET. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER WILL BE INSTALLED. IMPACT GLASS WINDOWS. CLOSE TO BEACH, I-95, AND ATLANTIC AVE IN DELRAY. BASIC CABLE AND WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT. TENANT MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND STABLE JOB.