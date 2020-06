Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Waterfront Retreat! Completely Furnished 4 bed, 3 bath home plus 3 car garage overlooking the intracoastal . Oversized Owner's Suite upstairs with large balcony overlooking the water. Two Bedrooms are downstairs. Relax by the Pool or enjoy the views from your private Tiki Hut. Fish off your own Private Dock. Close to grocery store, shops, restaurants, beach and much more.