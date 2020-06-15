All apartments in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach, FL
713 Presidential Drive
713 Presidential Drive

713 Presidential Dr · (561) 319-6406
Location

713 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,995

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4080 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
DIRECT WATERFRONT LUXURY HOME WITH ITS OWN WHITE SANDY BEACH! From the moment you step into this Elegant Home you will feel what this fully furnished luxury home has to offer. Wake up to breathtaking views of the intracoastal and the morning sunrise. Store your private boat on the on a lift and within minutes you will be thru the Inlet into the ocean for a day of fishing, diving, swimming or casual boat ride. Some of the many features this custom home has to offer is Private Gated Entry, Hurricane Impact Glass, High End Appliances, Granite Countertops, Custom Cabinetry, Washer & Dryer on 1st AND 2nd Floor. Summer Kitchen, Gas Fire Pit, Bedroom and Full Bath on 1st floor. Pool and Spa Overlooking the Intracoastal, Cabana Area. SEASONAL AND SHORT TERM RATES ALSO AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Presidential Drive have any available units?
713 Presidential Drive has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 713 Presidential Drive have?
Some of 713 Presidential Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Presidential Drive currently offering any rent specials?
713 Presidential Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Presidential Drive pet-friendly?
No, 713 Presidential Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 713 Presidential Drive offer parking?
Yes, 713 Presidential Drive does offer parking.
Does 713 Presidential Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 Presidential Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Presidential Drive have a pool?
Yes, 713 Presidential Drive has a pool.
Does 713 Presidential Drive have accessible units?
No, 713 Presidential Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Presidential Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Presidential Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Presidential Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Presidential Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
