713 Presidential Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

DIRECT WATERFRONT LUXURY HOME WITH ITS OWN WHITE SANDY BEACH! From the moment you step into this Elegant Home you will feel what this fully furnished luxury home has to offer. Wake up to breathtaking views of the intracoastal and the morning sunrise. Store your private boat on the on a lift and within minutes you will be thru the Inlet into the ocean for a day of fishing, diving, swimming or casual boat ride. Some of the many features this custom home has to offer is Private Gated Entry, Hurricane Impact Glass, High End Appliances, Granite Countertops, Custom Cabinetry, Washer & Dryer on 1st AND 2nd Floor. Summer Kitchen, Gas Fire Pit, Bedroom and Full Bath on 1st floor. Pool and Spa Overlooking the Intracoastal, Cabana Area. SEASONAL AND SHORT TERM RATES ALSO AVAILABLE.