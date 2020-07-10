651 E Woolbright Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Intracoastal Condo - Boynton BeachStunning Newly Renovated Intracoastal & Pool View Condo. Located in Bermuda Cay's boutique gated community, rarely available East facing unit that truly feels like a dream. Enjoy one of the most spacious 2 Bedrooms, walk-in closets with 2 full bathrooms. Incredibly impressive new renovations, with amazing Intracoastal views from the living room, master bedroom & balcony. Beautiful sunrise views, open concept & ambiance, beautifully renovated kitchen, bathrooms, floors, closet, & private laundry. Pool deck with Intracoastal views, 1 assigned parking space and full gym. Bermuda Cay is adjacent to popular restaurants/bars, convenience stores across the street, live your dream Florida life full-time or seasonally in this stunningly breathtaking unit!