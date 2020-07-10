All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

651 E Woolbright Road

651 East Woolbright Road · (561) 655-6570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

651 East Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E204 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1009 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Intracoastal Condo - Boynton BeachStunning Newly Renovated Intracoastal & Pool View Condo. Located in Bermuda Cay's boutique gated community, rarely available East facing unit that truly feels like a dream. Enjoy one of the most spacious 2 Bedrooms, walk-in closets with 2 full bathrooms. Incredibly impressive new renovations, with amazing Intracoastal views from the living room, master bedroom & balcony. Beautiful sunrise views, open concept & ambiance, beautifully renovated kitchen, bathrooms, floors, closet, & private laundry. Pool deck with Intracoastal views, 1 assigned parking space and full gym. Bermuda Cay is adjacent to popular restaurants/bars, convenience stores across the street, live your dream Florida life full-time or seasonally in this stunningly breathtaking unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 E Woolbright Road have any available units?
651 E Woolbright Road has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 651 E Woolbright Road have?
Some of 651 E Woolbright Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 E Woolbright Road currently offering any rent specials?
651 E Woolbright Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 E Woolbright Road pet-friendly?
No, 651 E Woolbright Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 651 E Woolbright Road offer parking?
Yes, 651 E Woolbright Road offers parking.
Does 651 E Woolbright Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 E Woolbright Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 E Woolbright Road have a pool?
Yes, 651 E Woolbright Road has a pool.
Does 651 E Woolbright Road have accessible units?
No, 651 E Woolbright Road does not have accessible units.
Does 651 E Woolbright Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 E Woolbright Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 651 E Woolbright Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 E Woolbright Road does not have units with air conditioning.
