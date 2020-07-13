6 ViA Lago

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spectacular location a few feet from the Intracoastal. The unit has it's own PRIVATE BEACH FRONTAGE. There is space to store a kayak or other small boat. The adjacent amenities offer a pool, large park area, sandy beach and day dock. Wet slips are available for rental. The dock has a fish cleaning area. This walkup 2nd story town home has been nicely updated with a recent kitchen, flooring and baths. There is a convenient, attached 2 car garage. The upper and lower town homes have the same owner. Very private location looking across the Intracoastal to the Boynton Inlet.