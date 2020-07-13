All apartments in Boynton Beach
6 ViA Lago

6 Via Lago
Location

6 Via Lago, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular location a few feet from the Intracoastal. The unit has it's own PRIVATE BEACH FRONTAGE. There is space to store a kayak or other small boat. The adjacent amenities offer a pool, large park area, sandy beach and day dock. Wet slips are available for rental. The dock has a fish cleaning area. This walkup 2nd story town home has been nicely updated with a recent kitchen, flooring and baths. There is a convenient, attached 2 car garage. The upper and lower town homes have the same owner. Very private location looking across the Intracoastal to the Boynton Inlet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 ViA Lago have any available units?
6 ViA Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boynton Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6 ViA Lago have?
Some of 6 ViA Lago's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 ViA Lago currently offering any rent specials?
6 ViA Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 ViA Lago pet-friendly?
No, 6 ViA Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 6 ViA Lago offer parking?
Yes, 6 ViA Lago offers parking.
Does 6 ViA Lago have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 ViA Lago offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 ViA Lago have a pool?
Yes, 6 ViA Lago has a pool.
Does 6 ViA Lago have accessible units?
No, 6 ViA Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 6 ViA Lago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 ViA Lago has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 ViA Lago have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 ViA Lago does not have units with air conditioning.
