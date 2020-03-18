All apartments in Boynton Beach
3207 Tuscany Way
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:16 PM

3207 Tuscany Way

3207 Tuscany Way · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3207 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Tuscany On The Intracoastal is a Waterfront Community with Resort-Style Amenities (Pool, Jacuzzi Hot-Tub, Fitness Center, Club Room, Tennis Courts) and a Beautiful Clubhouse (Newly Renovated), On-Site Manager, Business Center, Basketball Court, Community Pool and Grilling area adjacent to the Intracoastal.2/2 Split BR Plan. Painted, New Flooring, A/C Ducts Cleaned, Kitchen Back-splash and Crown Moulding done Aug. 2019. NO Carpet. Full Size Washer & Dryer in Unit. Vent covers replaced. NO Smoking, NO Pets. Pool & Waterfront Sanctuary walking paths are Open.Conveniently located by I-95 and Downtown Atlantic Avenue. Tenant MUST verify all information. Information herein deemed reliable and subject to errors, omissions and change w/out notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Tuscany Way have any available units?
3207 Tuscany Way has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3207 Tuscany Way have?
Some of 3207 Tuscany Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 Tuscany Way currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Tuscany Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Tuscany Way pet-friendly?
No, 3207 Tuscany Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 3207 Tuscany Way offer parking?
No, 3207 Tuscany Way does not offer parking.
Does 3207 Tuscany Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3207 Tuscany Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Tuscany Way have a pool?
Yes, 3207 Tuscany Way has a pool.
Does 3207 Tuscany Way have accessible units?
No, 3207 Tuscany Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Tuscany Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3207 Tuscany Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 Tuscany Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3207 Tuscany Way has units with air conditioning.
