3207 Tuscany Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Tuscany On The Intracoastal is a Waterfront Community with Resort-Style Amenities (Pool, Jacuzzi Hot-Tub, Fitness Center, Club Room, Tennis Courts) and a Beautiful Clubhouse (Newly Renovated), On-Site Manager, Business Center, Basketball Court, Community Pool and Grilling area adjacent to the Intracoastal.2/2 Split BR Plan. Painted, New Flooring, A/C Ducts Cleaned, Kitchen Back-splash and Crown Moulding done Aug. 2019. NO Carpet. Full Size Washer & Dryer in Unit. Vent covers replaced. NO Smoking, NO Pets. Pool & Waterfront Sanctuary walking paths are Open.Conveniently located by I-95 and Downtown Atlantic Avenue. Tenant MUST verify all information. Information herein deemed reliable and subject to errors, omissions and change w/out notice.