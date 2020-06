Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool clubhouse

Intracoastal living at its finest! Beauty, style and serenity permeates every element of Waterside, a very private & exclusive gated Mediterranean style community located on the Intracoastal Waterway on the Delray Beach/ Boynton Beach line just 3 to 4 minutes to trendy Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach! Very spacious open and airy floor plan. Hurricane impact glass. Over sized 2 car garage. Pool, Clubhouse & Fitness Center all overlooking stunning views of the waterway!