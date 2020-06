Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Waterfront three story townhome has nearly 2500sq.ft. of living space Impact glass Windows and more. However only a precious few have the ''Wow'' factor that this masterpiece provides, not only due to its awesome location but the incredible interior design This remarkable home has 4beds 3.5baths and a two car garage. Marble and Tile throughout, Master Suite w/sitting room overlooks the Intracoastal and Canal featured with your own balcony to enjoy. Master bath has his and her sinks large walk-in closet.The spacious Kitchen provides stainless steel appliances and 46in. cabinetry and glistening granite. countertops, This exclusive community consists of 113 Mediterranean Style Townhomes.