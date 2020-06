300 NE 26th Avenue

Amenities

new construction recently renovated walk in closets gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool media room new construction sauna tennis court

NICE REMODELED CONDO: 1 BEDROOM, 1 1/2 BATHROOMS AT THE DESIRABLE 55+ COMMUNITY OF VILLAGE ROYALE. TILE THROUGHOUT THE UNIT WITH LARGE BEDROOM THAT HAS 2 SIDE BY SIDE CLOSETS AND 1 WALK-IN CLOSET. BATHROOM WITH ENCLOSED TUB & SHOWER COMBINED. FROM THE LIVING ROOM YOU CAN EXIT INTO THE GLASS ENCLOSED FLORIDA ROOM WITH BEATIFUL GARDEN VIEWS. THIS COMMUNITY HAS ALL THE AMENITIES: GREAT CLUBHOUSE, 2 POOLS, SAUNA, TENNIS COURTS, GYM, THEATER, LIBRARY, CARD ROOM, SOCIAL ACTIVITIES AND DIFFERENT TYPE OF CLUBS TO ENJOY. GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO BEACHES,

SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND I-95.