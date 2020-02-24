2506 NW 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

Beautiful Remodeled Townhome with 2 car garage! Spacious Living area with High Volume ceilings greet you upon entry! Private Courtyard patio views from 2 separate living areas. Upgraded kitchen with white wood cabinets, corian countertops & stainless appliances. Perfect for entertaining with 2 pass through bar areas. Large Master bedroom with Lwood bamboo floors & walk in closet. Master bathroom walk in shower. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs, bathroom with tub, laundry upstairs, Lwood bamboo floors throughout. Great community built in 2005 offers community pool & LOW HOA dues! Amazing location close to everything! Downtown shopping with restaurants, Publix Plaza, Renaissance, Mall, Beaches & parks. Great hwy access, just west of I-95 & Turnpike. Pet friendly! Listed for sale $272k