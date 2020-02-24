All apartments in Boynton Beach
2506 NW 4th Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:41 PM

2506 NW 4th Street

2506 Northwest 4th Street · (561) 313-4975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2506 Northwest 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome with 2 car garage! Spacious Living area with High Volume ceilings greet you upon entry! Private Courtyard patio views from 2 separate living areas. Upgraded kitchen with white wood cabinets, corian countertops & stainless appliances. Perfect for entertaining with 2 pass through bar areas. Large Master bedroom with Lwood bamboo floors & walk in closet. Master bathroom walk in shower. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs, bathroom with tub, laundry upstairs, Lwood bamboo floors throughout. Great community built in 2005 offers community pool & LOW HOA dues! Amazing location close to everything! Downtown shopping with restaurants, Publix Plaza, Renaissance, Mall, Beaches & parks. Great hwy access, just west of I-95 & Turnpike. Pet friendly! Listed for sale $272k

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 NW 4th Street have any available units?
2506 NW 4th Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2506 NW 4th Street have?
Some of 2506 NW 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 NW 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2506 NW 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 NW 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 NW 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2506 NW 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2506 NW 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 2506 NW 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2506 NW 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 NW 4th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2506 NW 4th Street has a pool.
Does 2506 NW 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 2506 NW 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 NW 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 NW 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 NW 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2506 NW 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
