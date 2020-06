Amenities

Just 1.3 Miles to the Beach! Short term rental ok! Pet Friendly! All you need to bring is your boat and your toothbrush! Beautifully furnished and tastefully remodeled 2 bedroom home just steps to Downtown Boynton's dining and shopping areas! Bike to the beach and waterfront restaurants as well! The home has beautiful outdoor areas in both the front and the rear, which includes a fenced back yard for your fur babies to enjoy with you. The fully remodeled kitchen is a chef's dream, and the open concept is perfect for entertaining! The bright and airy feel of this property will make you feel right at home. Fully furnished and ready for your tropical vacation dreams to be revealed!