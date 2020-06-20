All apartments in Boynton Beach
2182 South Seacrest Blvd

2182 South Seacrest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2182 South Seacrest Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
range
on-site laundry
Available 06/15/20 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Boynton Beach, Fl 33435 - Property Id: 291133

BOYNTON BEACH - - -Family Owned with pride. 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Spacious 2 BR 2.5 BA end unit townhouse for rent. Near Bethesda Hospital East and Public Beach. 5 min. to I95. Large shopping center nearby. Across the street from Catholic church. Very convenient location. 2 Master suites - Each with private bathroom and walk-in closets upstairs. Easy share. 1643 sq feet. Extra large fenced in tropical backyard. Powder room and laundry room with washer and dryer downstairs. Solid cherry custom cabinets. Porcelain tile and laminate flooring throughout. Eat-in kitchen. Park on driveway in front of the front door. 1 SMALL dog or 1 cat accepted. Hurricane shutters. Property become available to move-in around June 15th. $1550 per month. Need $3100 to move-in, (1st and last month) Additional security $1550 can be paid out over the 1st few months. Proof of steady income of $60,000 per year. Good rental history. NO smoking. Do not disturb the current tenants. Utilities are NOT included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2182 South Seacrest Blvd have any available units?
2182 South Seacrest Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boynton Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2182 South Seacrest Blvd have?
Some of 2182 South Seacrest Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2182 South Seacrest Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2182 South Seacrest Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2182 South Seacrest Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2182 South Seacrest Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 2182 South Seacrest Blvd offer parking?
No, 2182 South Seacrest Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2182 South Seacrest Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2182 South Seacrest Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2182 South Seacrest Blvd have a pool?
No, 2182 South Seacrest Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2182 South Seacrest Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2182 South Seacrest Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2182 South Seacrest Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2182 South Seacrest Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2182 South Seacrest Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2182 South Seacrest Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
