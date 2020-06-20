Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 06/15/20 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Boynton Beach, Fl 33435 - Property Id: 291133



BOYNTON BEACH - - -Family Owned with pride. 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Spacious 2 BR 2.5 BA end unit townhouse for rent. Near Bethesda Hospital East and Public Beach. 5 min. to I95. Large shopping center nearby. Across the street from Catholic church. Very convenient location. 2 Master suites - Each with private bathroom and walk-in closets upstairs. Easy share. 1643 sq feet. Extra large fenced in tropical backyard. Powder room and laundry room with washer and dryer downstairs. Solid cherry custom cabinets. Porcelain tile and laminate flooring throughout. Eat-in kitchen. Park on driveway in front of the front door. 1 SMALL dog or 1 cat accepted. Hurricane shutters. Property become available to move-in around June 15th. $1550 per month. Need $3100 to move-in, (1st and last month) Additional security $1550 can be paid out over the 1st few months. Proof of steady income of $60,000 per year. Good rental history. NO smoking. Do not disturb the current tenants. Utilities are NOT included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291133

Property Id 291133



(RLNE5819914)