All apartments in Boynton Beach
Find more places like 2114 Tuscany Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boynton Beach, FL
/
2114 Tuscany Way
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:53 PM

2114 Tuscany Way

2114 Tuscany Way · (561) 376-6336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boynton Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2114 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2114 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic location, right on the intercostal. First floor, clean and nicely furnished unit. Big walk-in closet! Assigned parking space in the covered garage. Well maintained, gated community with guard on duty. Management on site 5 days a week. Million dollar clubhouse, with all amenities you may want. Social community calendar with events. Gas barque by the pool, on the water.. Walking distance from shopping, restaurant and the beach! 10 minutes drive to Atlantic Ave in Delray beach. Available for this year from May 12, 2020, 5 to 8 months minimum, or annual rental. 2 weeks approval View video: https://youtu.be/Or0u3WKsUY0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Tuscany Way have any available units?
2114 Tuscany Way has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2114 Tuscany Way have?
Some of 2114 Tuscany Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 Tuscany Way currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Tuscany Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Tuscany Way pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Tuscany Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 2114 Tuscany Way offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Tuscany Way does offer parking.
Does 2114 Tuscany Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2114 Tuscany Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Tuscany Way have a pool?
Yes, 2114 Tuscany Way has a pool.
Does 2114 Tuscany Way have accessible units?
No, 2114 Tuscany Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Tuscany Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2114 Tuscany Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Tuscany Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 Tuscany Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2114 Tuscany Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Whalers Cove
2301 S Congress Ave
Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Similar Pages

Boynton Beach 1 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 Bedrooms
Boynton Beach Apartments with PoolBoynton Beach Pet Friendly Places
Boynton Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Quantum Park At Boynton BeachRenaissance Commons
Boynton Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity