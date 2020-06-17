2114 Tuscany Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Fantastic location, right on the intercostal. First floor, clean and nicely furnished unit. Big walk-in closet! Assigned parking space in the covered garage. Well maintained, gated community with guard on duty. Management on site 5 days a week. Million dollar clubhouse, with all amenities you may want. Social community calendar with events. Gas barque by the pool, on the water.. Walking distance from shopping, restaurant and the beach! 10 minutes drive to Atlantic Ave in Delray beach. Available for this year from May 12, 2020, 5 to 8 months minimum, or annual rental. 2 weeks approval View video: https://youtu.be/Or0u3WKsUY0