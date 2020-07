Amenities

Come on over and live in your own piece of heaven in this beautifully remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom condo. This condo offers luxury finishes with upgraded shaker cabinets, quarts countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The home also includes a bar height counter with a deep sink and a stunning glass mosaic backsplash. The bedroom has 3 closets for plenty of storage as well as an upgraded bathroom with a rain shower/tub combination. Nothing was missed when upgrading this home. The spacious living/dining room leads out into your very own screened in lanai to enjoy the brisk breeze/ garden views while sipping on your morning coffee. The very popular 55+ community of Seagate offers many amenities with amazing intracoastal views. The massive clubhouse also includes two large pool