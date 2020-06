200 Horizon W

Amenities

FANTASTIC 1/1.5 CONDO REMODEL. END UNIT W/ REPLACEMENT WINDOWS, NEW ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS, OPEN KITCHEN WITH MATCHING APPLIANCES INCLUDING DISHWASHER, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, SMOOTH TOP RANGE, FULL SIZE FRIDGE W/ FREEZER ON BOTTOM AND FULL SIZED FRONT LOAD WASHER/DRYER. GRANITE, TILED THROUGHOUT, WALK IN SHOWER, HIGH TOP TOILETS AND VANITIES, CENTRAL AC, SECURITY SCREEN DOOR TO OPEN FOR OCEAN BREEZES. COMPLETELY TURNKEY. YOU WILL NEED TO BRING ONLY YOUR PERSONAL BELONGINGS. BEST PART IS THE LANDLORD AND THE PEOPLE ON THIS FLOOR! TENANT TO PAY BED TAX & CLEANING FEE