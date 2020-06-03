Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

152 Lake Monterey Circle Available 08/28/20 3BR 2.5 BA Rental Townhome in Monterey Gated Community - Community Pool and Playground, Minutes from I95 and Downtown Delrey - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome in the desirable community of Monterey. The community offers a resort style pool and playground and minutes from I95, downtown Delray and the beach.



Open kitchen to the main living area and features stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops and solid wood kitchen cabinets. The stackable washer/dryer is located in the lower level with the family room and half bath and all lower level is tile. The second level is all carpet and has all the bedrooms - master suite and 2 guest bedrooms. Sliding glass doors open up to the patio with a lake view. Master suite is large with a walk in closet and ensuite with tub/shower combo and dual vanitites.This is a super tranquil and relaxing atmosphere where spending your "off time" in the resort style pool that this community offers.



Schools:

Cross Point Elementary

Carver Middle School

Atlantic High School



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Required - Ask Agent

*$100 Lease Admin Fee



HOA Application and Fees Apply, Ask Agent for details



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long! Check Out the property!!! https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/listings



For additional information please contact Tyler Lesneski at 561-628-1900



Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, Inc. EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



We get results in this market!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849132)