152 Lake Monterey Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

152 Lake Monterey Circle

152 Lake Monterey Circle · (855) 464-8500
Location

152 Lake Monterey Circle, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 152 Lake Monterey Circle · Avail. Aug 28

$1,897

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1559 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
152 Lake Monterey Circle Available 08/28/20 3BR 2.5 BA Rental Townhome in Monterey Gated Community - Community Pool and Playground, Minutes from I95 and Downtown Delrey - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome in the desirable community of Monterey. The community offers a resort style pool and playground and minutes from I95, downtown Delray and the beach.

Open kitchen to the main living area and features stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops and solid wood kitchen cabinets. The stackable washer/dryer is located in the lower level with the family room and half bath and all lower level is tile. The second level is all carpet and has all the bedrooms - master suite and 2 guest bedrooms. Sliding glass doors open up to the patio with a lake view. Master suite is large with a walk in closet and ensuite with tub/shower combo and dual vanitites.This is a super tranquil and relaxing atmosphere where spending your "off time" in the resort style pool that this community offers.

Schools:
Cross Point Elementary
Carver Middle School
Atlantic High School

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Required - Ask Agent
*$100 Lease Admin Fee

HOA Application and Fees Apply, Ask Agent for details

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long! Check Out the property!!! https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/listings

For additional information please contact Tyler Lesneski at 561-628-1900

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, Inc. EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

We get results in this market!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Lake Monterey Circle have any available units?
152 Lake Monterey Circle has a unit available for $1,897 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 152 Lake Monterey Circle have?
Some of 152 Lake Monterey Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Lake Monterey Circle currently offering any rent specials?
152 Lake Monterey Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Lake Monterey Circle pet-friendly?
No, 152 Lake Monterey Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 152 Lake Monterey Circle offer parking?
No, 152 Lake Monterey Circle does not offer parking.
Does 152 Lake Monterey Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Lake Monterey Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Lake Monterey Circle have a pool?
Yes, 152 Lake Monterey Circle has a pool.
Does 152 Lake Monterey Circle have accessible units?
No, 152 Lake Monterey Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Lake Monterey Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Lake Monterey Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Lake Monterey Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Lake Monterey Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
