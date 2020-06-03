1311 Villa Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

Newly updated 1 bed / 1 bath residence located within the highly sought after gated community of Mirabella Villas in East Boynton Beach. Come see this well appointed second floor unit in pristine condition with upgraded kitchen, newer appliances, separate laundry room, updated bathroom, freshly painted interior with updated lighting, fixtures & finishes, tile flooring throughout & a private balcony providing your very own outdoor space perfect for enjoying leisurely quiet time or entertaining with family & friends! Mirabella Villas is resort-style living at its finest located conveniently off of Federal Highway near Intracoastal waterway. This private gated neighborhood features full amenities including community pool & spa, outdoor cabana-style grill area, clubhouse, fitness center