Boynton Beach, FL
1311 Villa Circle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:34 AM

1311 Villa Circle

1311 Villa Ln · (561) 962-2865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1311 Villa Ln, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Newly updated 1 bed / 1 bath residence located within the highly sought after gated community of Mirabella Villas in East Boynton Beach. Come see this well appointed second floor unit in pristine condition with upgraded kitchen, newer appliances, separate laundry room, updated bathroom, freshly painted interior with updated lighting, fixtures & finishes, tile flooring throughout & a private balcony providing your very own outdoor space perfect for enjoying leisurely quiet time or entertaining with family & friends! Mirabella Villas is resort-style living at its finest located conveniently off of Federal Highway near Intracoastal waterway. This private gated neighborhood features full amenities including community pool & spa, outdoor cabana-style grill area, clubhouse, fitness center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Villa Circle have any available units?
1311 Villa Circle has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1311 Villa Circle have?
Some of 1311 Villa Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Villa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Villa Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Villa Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Villa Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 1311 Villa Circle offer parking?
No, 1311 Villa Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Villa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 Villa Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Villa Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1311 Villa Circle has a pool.
Does 1311 Villa Circle have accessible units?
No, 1311 Villa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Villa Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Villa Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Villa Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Villa Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
