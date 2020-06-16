All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

1115 Lake Terrace

1115 Lake Terrace · (954) 232-7764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1115 Lake Terrace, Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Leisureville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
55/+ Community - Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 675 sq. ft. condo in Boynton Beach. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, impact windows, newer ac, laminate wood flooring, walk-in closet, laundry in building, Florida room, 3 clubhouses w/pools, 18 hole executive golf course, workout facility and very active community with various clubs. Utilities included: water. Walking distance to shopping. No pets allowed. Non-Smoker. Date Available: Jul 1st, 2020. $950/month rent. $950 security deposit required. 1st, last month's rent and security deposit due at signing. Yearly lease. Application fee $55. The Applicant must be approved by Master and Building Associations. Please submit the form on this page. Contact Elaine at 954-232-7764 for further information. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Lake Terrace have any available units?
1115 Lake Terrace has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1115 Lake Terrace have?
Some of 1115 Lake Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Lake Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Lake Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Lake Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Lake Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 1115 Lake Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Lake Terrace offers parking.
Does 1115 Lake Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Lake Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Lake Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1115 Lake Terrace has a pool.
Does 1115 Lake Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1115 Lake Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Lake Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Lake Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Lake Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1115 Lake Terrace has units with air conditioning.
