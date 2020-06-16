1115 Lake Terrace

Amenities

55/+ Community - Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 675 sq. ft. condo in Boynton Beach. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, impact windows, newer ac, laminate wood flooring, walk-in closet, laundry in building, Florida room, 3 clubhouses w/pools, 18 hole executive golf course, workout facility and very active community with various clubs. Utilities included: water. Walking distance to shopping. No pets allowed. Non-Smoker. Date Available: Jul 1st, 2020. $950/month rent. $950 security deposit required. 1st, last month's rent and security deposit due at signing. Yearly lease. Application fee $55. The Applicant must be approved by Master and Building Associations. Please submit the form on this page. Contact Elaine at 954-232-7764 for further information. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.