The Palms of Boca Del Mar.

Amenities
At Palms of Boca Del Mar, you dont have to compromise on quality. Nestled amongst lush tropical landscaping you'll enjoy all the creature comforts of living in Boca Raton a short drive to the beach and close proximity to world-class shopping and dining - yet you can be as far away from it all as you want.\n\n\nThe craftsmanship of each apartment is unmatched. Each floorplan is thoughtfully designed to complement your personal style and color schemes, and inspire your creative side. Aside from refined apartment homes, our pet-friendly community incorporates chic amenities like a 24-hour state of the art athletic club and indoor racquetball court, two lighted tennis courts, two sparkling swimming pools with waterfalls, Jacuzzi, and breathtaking golf course and lake views. At Palms of Boca Del Mar, quality is not an option, its expected!