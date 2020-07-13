All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like
The Palms of Boca Del Mar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

The Palms of Boca Del Mar

Open Now until 6pm
5515 Pacific Blvd · (415) 763-1264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5515 Pacific Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33433

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3708 · Avail. now

$1,547

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 3304 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 4004 · Avail. now

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3609 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,541

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 3204 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,636

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 3104 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,636

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palms of Boca Del Mar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
racquetball court
tennis court
At Palms of Boca Del Mar, you dont have to compromise on quality. Nestled amongst lush tropical landscaping you'll enjoy all the creature comforts of living in Boca Raton a short drive to the beach and close proximity to world-class shopping and dining - yet you can be as far away from it all as you want.\n\n\nThe craftsmanship of each apartment is unmatched. Each floorplan is thoughtfully designed to complement your personal style and color schemes, and inspire your creative side. Aside from refined apartment homes, our pet-friendly community incorporates chic amenities like a 24-hour state of the art athletic club and indoor racquetball court, two lighted tennis courts, two sparkling swimming pools with waterfalls, Jacuzzi, and breathtaking golf course and lake views. At Palms of Boca Del Mar, quality is not an option, its expected!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $500 -1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Yes
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Palms of Boca Del Mar have any available units?
The Palms of Boca Del Mar has 22 units available starting at $1,541 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Palms of Boca Del Mar have?
Some of The Palms of Boca Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palms of Boca Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
The Palms of Boca Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Palms of Boca Del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palms of Boca Del Mar is pet friendly.
Does The Palms of Boca Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, The Palms of Boca Del Mar offers parking.
Does The Palms of Boca Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Palms of Boca Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palms of Boca Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, The Palms of Boca Del Mar has a pool.
Does The Palms of Boca Del Mar have accessible units?
Yes, The Palms of Boca Del Mar has accessible units.
Does The Palms of Boca Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palms of Boca Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does The Palms of Boca Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Palms of Boca Del Mar has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Savannah Place
22356 Calibre Ct
Boca Raton, FL 33433
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 BedroomsBoca Raton Apartments with PoolBoca Raton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoca Raton Studio ApartmentsPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken SoundVilla Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami