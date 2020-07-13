The Palms of Boca Del Mar.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse hot tub internet access racquetball court tennis court

At Palms of Boca Del Mar, you dont have to compromise on quality. Nestled amongst lush tropical landscaping you'll enjoy all the creature comforts of living in Boca Raton a short drive to the beach and close proximity to world-class shopping and dining - yet you can be as far away from it all as you want.





The craftsmanship of each apartment is unmatched. Each floorplan is thoughtfully designed to complement your personal style and color schemes, and inspire your creative side. Aside from refined apartment homes, our pet-friendly community incorporates chic amenities like a 24-hour state of the art athletic club and indoor racquetball court, two lighted tennis courts, two sparkling swimming pools with waterfalls, Jacuzzi, and breathtaking golf course and lake views. At Palms of Boca Del Mar, quality is not an option, its expected!