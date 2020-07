Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving pet friendly tennis court cc payments e-payments internet cafe online portal

Boca Colony is situated in the heart of beautiful Boca Del Mar neighborhood with convenient access to I-95, the Florida Turnpike, and Town Center Mall. We are a quick ten-minute drive to the beach and within biking distance to Sugar Sand Park. Our Mediterranean-style buildings with Spanish barrel-tile roofs are set amidst a lush tropical landscape with many courtyards and meandering walkways.



Community amenities include a sparkling pool and heated spa, lighted tennis court, 24-hour athletic club, barbeque and picnic area, car care center, and business center, just to name a few. The local A+ school district includes Verde Elementary, Boca Middle, and Boca Raton High School. With the best that Boca has to offer, you will feel right at home at Boca Colony!