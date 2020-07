Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub ice maker walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal trash valet yoga

Avalia offers unrivaled apartment living in the heart of Boca Del Mar. Featuring town homes with attached garages and stunning amenities like a resort-style pool and an impeccably designed resident lounge, Avalia is Boca Raton’s best kept secret. Located just steps from shopping, fine dining and places of worship, Avalia combines premier location with world-class architecture, top notch resident services and timeless amenities. Select from a variety of spacious floor plans, offering generous 9’ and 10’ ceilings, custom lighting, open-concept kitchens with islands, stainless steel appliances, side-by-side ovens and high-temperature dishwashers. Enjoy hand-selected details including tile and natural stone floors, granite countertops, and two-tone paint. Discover apartment living that feels perfectly tailored to your lifestyle.