All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard

99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard · (561) 235-9742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
valet service
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
valet service
99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard Apt #201, Boca Raton, FL 33432 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cristian Melo-Rozo Pa, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 235-9742. Available from: 06/29/2020. No pets allowed. BOCA RATON 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $3500 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10577410 C/O Regency Realty Services Beautiful corner unit with 158 sq ft terrace watch the sunrise from this unique one of a kind terrace. Beautifully appointed light bright 2 bedroom 2 bath living space larger than most 2 bedroom units Master Bedroom has additional window plus beautiful window in Master Bath to let in light. Updated kitchen all newer appliances including full size washer and dryer. Marble/Tiling flooring throughout. Building offers resort style amenities, 24 hour security, 24 hours front desk and valet! Tenant occupied 24 hours notice a must! This rarely available and incredible rental value make this a must see! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT Cristian Melo-Rozo, Realtor® 561.235.9742 CristianMeloRozopa@gmail.com IG: TheRealEstate_Doctor The Melo/Campanale Team EXIT Realty Mizner [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3605282 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard have any available units?
99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard have?
Some of 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard offer parking?
No, 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard have a pool?
No, 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Crystal Palms
6874 Palmetto Cir S
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 BedroomsBoca Raton Apartments with Pools
Boca Raton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoca Raton Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity