99 Southeast Mizner Boulevard Apt #201, Boca Raton, FL 33432 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cristian Melo-Rozo Pa, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 235-9742. Available from: 06/29/2020. No pets allowed. BOCA RATON 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $3500 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10577410 C/O Regency Realty Services Beautiful corner unit with 158 sq ft terrace watch the sunrise from this unique one of a kind terrace. Beautifully appointed light bright 2 bedroom 2 bath living space larger than most 2 bedroom units Master Bedroom has additional window plus beautiful window in Master Bath to let in light. Updated kitchen all newer appliances including full size washer and dryer. Marble/Tiling flooring throughout. Building offers resort style amenities, 24 hour security, 24 hours front desk and valet! Tenant occupied 24 hours notice a must! This rarely available and incredible rental value make this a must see! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT Cristian Melo-Rozo, Realtor® 561.235.9742 CristianMeloRozopa@gmail.com IG: TheRealEstate_Doctor The Melo/Campanale Team EXIT Realty Mizner [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3605282 ]