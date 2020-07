Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym playground pool pool table bike storage internet access elevator garage parking bbq/grill car charging coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community valet service

Call it what you will, but we believe getting to the beach should be just as easy as getting to work on time, or meeting a friend downtown. We also believe the amenities you find on vacation ought to be a part of every day living. You might call that spoiled. Or you can simply call it home. Located in The Park at Broken Sound, 850 Boca is life beautifully balanced between work and play. Whether you walk to your office in The Park or jump on I-95 to get to work, our brand new apartments and townhomes are designed to fit all the ways you love to live, work and play in Boca Raton. That means huge balconies and patios. Oversized closets and ample storage. Exquisite finishes and interior details. And thats brilliant at any size: one, two or three bedrooms.