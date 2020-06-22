All apartments in Boca Raton
8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:16 PM

8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace

8340 Northwest 8th Terrace · (561) 212-6743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8340 Northwest 8th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33487

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely, updated, well appointed, spacious 3 bedroom plus den 2 story townhouse with 2 car garage. GORGEOUS kitchen w.wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances ,central vac, Jacuzzi tub in Master bathroom. Hurricane impact windows,designer window treatments. It is ideally located close to major highways, beaches, shopping and A-Boca Schools. Very open, spacious and bright with high ceilings, formal living/dining and separate den off the kitchen area. Unique private central courtyard allows for grilling.All 3 Bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full, upgraded baths and a powder room downstairs. Luxurious Master Bath w/Roman Tub, double sinks+ Wood & Granite vanity, frame less shower door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace have any available units?
8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace have?
Some of 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace does offer parking.
Does 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace have a pool?
No, 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
