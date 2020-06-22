8340 NW 8th Ter Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely, updated, well appointed, spacious 3 bedroom plus den 2 story townhouse with 2 car garage. GORGEOUS kitchen w.wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances ,central vac, Jacuzzi tub in Master bathroom. Hurricane impact windows,designer window treatments. It is ideally located close to major highways, beaches, shopping and A-Boca Schools. Very open, spacious and bright with high ceilings, formal living/dining and separate den off the kitchen area. Unique private central courtyard allows for grilling.All 3 Bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full, upgraded baths and a powder room downstairs. Luxurious Master Bath w/Roman Tub, double sinks+ Wood & Granite vanity, frame less shower door.