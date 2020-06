Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautifully appointed and freshly painted cul de sac home. Situated on a private lot, lushly landscaped for total privacy. This 4 bedroom plus two bonus rooms and a office, 3 full bathrooms and 2 half bath home has vaulted ceilings with wood beams, hurricane impact glass windows, newer roof and spectacular entertaining space. Zoned for the BEST BOCA RATON public schools. Close to major thoroughfares, shopping, restaurants and houses of worship. An Amazing home!!