Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33487 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH $10000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10612931 C/O: FIRST CHOICE REAL ESTATE EXPERTS II, INC FIRST CLASS CONDITION AND MOVE IN READY. *BRING YOUR YACHT and DOCK ON BOCA HARBOUR ISLAND. NEW SEA WALL AND DOCK 2020. NEW METAL ROOF 2019. Totally remodeled Modern house 4BR/4BA, 4680 SF BOCA HARBOUR ISLAND ESTATE. Amazing Private, Large corner lot, No-fixed bridge to ocean, wide access w 120' of deep-water turning basin. Including Pool and Hot-Tub, Impact Windows/Doors, Oversize Patio/garden area Panoramic water views fill this Bright, open floor-plan home with Italian Marble first floor. Large fireplace , built-ins. Pristine custom water-view gourmet kitchen opens to expansive family/dining room. New large epic sundeck on the 2nd floor realizes Breathtaking Water Views. Must See to Appreciate the Artful Vision of This Design. Close to beach and shopping! Semi-Furnished. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3581067 ]