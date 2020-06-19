All apartments in Boca Raton
7001 Northeast 8th Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

7001 Northeast 8th Drive

7001 Northeast 8th Drive · (561) 923-8394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33487

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3486 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
7001 Northeast 8th Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33487 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH $10000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10612931 C/O: FIRST CHOICE REAL ESTATE EXPERTS II, INC FIRST CLASS CONDITION AND MOVE IN READY. *BRING YOUR YACHT and DOCK ON BOCA HARBOUR ISLAND. NEW SEA WALL AND DOCK 2020. NEW METAL ROOF 2019. Totally remodeled Modern house 4BR/4BA, 4680 SF BOCA HARBOUR ISLAND ESTATE. Amazing Private, Large corner lot, No-fixed bridge to ocean, wide access w 120' of deep-water turning basin. Including Pool and Hot-Tub, Impact Windows/Doors, Oversize Patio/garden area Panoramic water views fill this Bright, open floor-plan home with Italian Marble first floor. Large fireplace , built-ins. Pristine custom water-view gourmet kitchen opens to expansive family/dining room. New large epic sundeck on the 2nd floor realizes Breathtaking Water Views. Must See to Appreciate the Artful Vision of This Design. Close to beach and shopping! Semi-Furnished. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3581067 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Northeast 8th Drive have any available units?
7001 Northeast 8th Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7001 Northeast 8th Drive have?
Some of 7001 Northeast 8th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Northeast 8th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Northeast 8th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Northeast 8th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Northeast 8th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Northeast 8th Drive offer parking?
No, 7001 Northeast 8th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7001 Northeast 8th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Northeast 8th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Northeast 8th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7001 Northeast 8th Drive has a pool.
Does 7001 Northeast 8th Drive have accessible units?
No, 7001 Northeast 8th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Northeast 8th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 Northeast 8th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7001 Northeast 8th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7001 Northeast 8th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
