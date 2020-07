Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Available with Golf Membership including Old Broken Sound Course. Totally renovated. Clean contemporary, Open concept, One story, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. The 3rd bedroom is used as a den. The oversized pool/patio area is lushly landscaped for privacy. The kitchen has quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Marble flooring in main living areas and porcelain tile in the bedrooms. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle and all that Broken Sound Country Club has to offer. Available Aug 15.