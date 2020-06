6606 NW 23rd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

SIMPLY FABULOUS 2 BR+DEN HOME WITH LARGE OPEN LIVING ROOM, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LARGE WINDOWS THROUGH OUT. RECENTLY UPGRADED WITH ALL NEW FURNISHINGS,LIGHTING, ARTWORK AND ...FRESHLY PAINTED!! ALL NEW SHEETS, TOWELS, DISHES KITCHENWARE AND HOUSEWARE. ENJOY GREAT COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE WITH ALL NEW SONOS SOUND SYSTEM THROUGHOUT THE HOME. CUSTOM LIGHTING BY LUTRON CASETA. RING ALARM AND VIDEO, NEST THERMOSTAT. GORGEOUS PRIVATE LOT!! SIMPLY SENSATONAL!! NOTE THERE IS NO MEMBERSHIP WITH THIS HOME WHICH AVOIDS THE ASSOCIATED FEES, BUT STILL HAS ACCESS TO THE WONDERFUL COMMUNITY POOL AND HOT TUB. YOU WILL LOVE THIS AMAZING HOME!!