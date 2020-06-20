All apartments in Boca Raton
5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace
5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace

5620 Northwest Trieste Terrace · (561) 350-1915
Location

5620 Northwest Trieste Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33487
Delray Manors

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3134 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Trieste is a beautiful town house community in East Boca BEING RENTED UNFURNISHED This UNFURNISHED highly upgraded townhome has an elevator with hardwood floors, no carpet throughout. First floor:large living area plus full bedroom; full bath. Second floor kitchen with breakfast room, living room, dining room, half-bath and office. Third floor:large master bedroom with en suite bath, his/hers large closets , 2 additional bedrooms with built-in closets, 2nd full bath, and laundry. Elevator and 2 car garage. 2 balconies and private gated yard with built in grill. Located in a quiet location in the community. Community pool with hot tub and 24 hour security guard. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace have any available units?
5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace have?
Some of 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace does offer parking.
Does 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace has a pool.
Does 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
