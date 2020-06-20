5620 NE Trieste Ter Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Trieste is a beautiful town house community in East Boca BEING RENTED UNFURNISHED This UNFURNISHED highly upgraded townhome has an elevator with hardwood floors, no carpet throughout. First floor:large living area plus full bedroom; full bath. Second floor kitchen with breakfast room, living room, dining room, half-bath and office. Third floor:large master bedroom with en suite bath, his/hers large closets , 2 additional bedrooms with built-in closets, 2nd full bath, and laundry. Elevator and 2 car garage. 2 balconies and private gated yard with built in grill. Located in a quiet location in the community. Community pool with hot tub and 24 hour security guard. No pets.