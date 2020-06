Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

WILL CONSIDER SEASONAL RENTAL WITH A MINIMUM OF 4 MONTHS. Fully & tastefully furnished. This charing and bright 3 bedroom, 1 story home is centrally located in Boca Raton in a 24 hour gated community with Pool & Tennis. Southeast exposures providing plenty of happiness in this open layout home. Fully equipped with all the necessities to make an easy life for you. Screened in patio provides hours of relaxation. Corner lot home surrounded by lovely landscaped area. Tile flooring throughout house except the master bedroom which is carpeted in a neutral color. Bathrooms have been nicely remodeled, 3rd bedroom is set up as office/den and perfect for your reading or being on your computer. Located near Town Center Mall.