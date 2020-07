Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Totally remodeled unit with fireplace, fenced patio with outside storage. This community has boat docks at prices that are unheard of in South Florida. The unit has a very large bedroom with huge walk in closet, beautiful eat in kitchen and a separate room for your laundry.