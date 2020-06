Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

This unit is rented furnished. No pet allowed. This exquisite apartment has a fabulous view with designer decor, many extras too. With 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath, it's got plenty of space. Just one look will put a smile on your face. Wood floors, fine art and lighting galore. Outfitted closets and so much more. The terms within reason, I am sure you'll agree. So come right on it, it's amazing to see.