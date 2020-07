Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Nice place ! Beautiful kitchen wood cabinets and Marble counter top. incredible central Boca Raton location. features an open floor plan downstairs with wood floors throughout. Kitchen features great bar-top seating and opens onto the spacious living room. Plenty of wall space for the home theater! Great views out to the covered and screened in patio which sits on a lovely community green space; offering lots of privacy. Half bathroom and laundry located downstairs. Upstairs features two extra space Master suites and featuring a loft area that is perfect for home office. excellent vibe and comfortable on this community . Ready for move-in. 3D VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE CALL FOR LINK.