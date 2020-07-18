450 SW 2nd Avenue

Amenities

WOW! Freshly painted, completely tiled, corner condo in Downtown Boca! Complete hurricane accordion shutters, beautiful renovated kitchen with stylish back splash, blinds throughout, and an updated vanity! A newer water heater and an AC were recently installed! Rent includes water, sewer, trash removal, an assigned storage unit, and an assigned parking space! There is plenty of guest parking! The common laundry room is just steps away! The association requires a $1,000 Refundable Security Deposit. The local landlord is ''very hands on'' and has no plans of selling! Thus - some lucky new tenant may happily live here for many years! Walk to shopping, Mizner Park, the new library, Boca Elementary, downtown, and more! Less than a mile to the beach!