Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:59 PM

450 SW 2nd Avenue

450 Southwest 2nd Avenue · (561) 212-6100
Location

450 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107-A · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
guest parking
WOW! Freshly painted, completely tiled, corner condo in Downtown Boca! Complete hurricane accordion shutters, beautiful renovated kitchen with stylish back splash, blinds throughout, and an updated vanity! A newer water heater and an AC were recently installed! Rent includes water, sewer, trash removal, an assigned storage unit, and an assigned parking space! There is plenty of guest parking! The common laundry room is just steps away! The association requires a $1,000 Refundable Security Deposit. The local landlord is ''very hands on'' and has no plans of selling! Thus - some lucky new tenant may happily live here for many years! Walk to shopping, Mizner Park, the new library, Boca Elementary, downtown, and more! Less than a mile to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 SW 2nd Avenue have any available units?
450 SW 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 450 SW 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 450 SW 2nd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 SW 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
450 SW 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 SW 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 450 SW 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 450 SW 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 450 SW 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 450 SW 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 SW 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 SW 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 450 SW 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 450 SW 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 450 SW 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 450 SW 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 SW 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 SW 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 450 SW 2nd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
