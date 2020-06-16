All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:18 PM

440 NE 15th Terrace

440 Northeast 15th Terrace · (561) 271-3251
Location

440 Northeast 15th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1543 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
One of East Boca's most sought after locations! Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom / 3 full bath Family Pool home ~ Remodeled granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar can seat 5-6, Open dining & living rooms ~ All New bathrooms ~ Beautiful wood flooring in bedrooms ~ Huge storage closet ~ Newer roof ~ New Washer & Dryer ~ New Hot Water Heater ~ Fenced yard ~ Circular Driveway ~ Just a block away from the Fifth Avenue Shopping (Restaurants, grocery store, banks & much more) Walk only 1/2 block to Lake Wyman Park with play ground, baseball & soccer fields, boardwalk & canoeing, just blocks from Mizner Park, the amazing Boca Beaches! Downtown Boca is right there!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 NE 15th Terrace have any available units?
440 NE 15th Terrace has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 NE 15th Terrace have?
Some of 440 NE 15th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 NE 15th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
440 NE 15th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 NE 15th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 440 NE 15th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 440 NE 15th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 440 NE 15th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 440 NE 15th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 NE 15th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 NE 15th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 440 NE 15th Terrace has a pool.
Does 440 NE 15th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 440 NE 15th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 440 NE 15th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 NE 15th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 NE 15th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 NE 15th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
