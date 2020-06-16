440 NE 15th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

One of East Boca's most sought after locations! Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom / 3 full bath Family Pool home ~ Remodeled granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar can seat 5-6, Open dining & living rooms ~ All New bathrooms ~ Beautiful wood flooring in bedrooms ~ Huge storage closet ~ Newer roof ~ New Washer & Dryer ~ New Hot Water Heater ~ Fenced yard ~ Circular Driveway ~ Just a block away from the Fifth Avenue Shopping (Restaurants, grocery store, banks & much more) Walk only 1/2 block to Lake Wyman Park with play ground, baseball & soccer fields, boardwalk & canoeing, just blocks from Mizner Park, the amazing Boca Beaches! Downtown Boca is right there!