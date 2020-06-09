All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:52 PM

4301 N Ocean Boulevard

4301 North Ocean Boulevard · (888) 534-1116
Location

4301 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1706 · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
concierge
gym
pool
tennis court
Fully furnished,decorator touches throughout.Stunning renovated top floor(17th)condo w/amazing direct oceanfront views!Enjoy both ocean and intracoastal water views from every window or while relaxing on the large covered balconies.Sea Ranch offers 38 acres of tropically landscaped grounds with resort style amenities that include:5 pools,6 tennis courts,24hr manned gatehouse & concierge,exercise facilities,party rooms & private beach access w/chairs,cabanas & umbrellas.Sea Ranch is considered the premier subdivision in all of Boca.Wake up every morning to breathtaking sunrises.This is a top end unit in a highly desirable location.Washer/Dryer included.Sorry HOA will not allow Pets for Renters.Hurry this one wont linger! Avail Fully Furnished Sept 1st. Also for rent yearly at $4,000/ month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 N Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
4301 N Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4301 N Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 4301 N Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 N Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4301 N Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 N Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 N Ocean Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4301 N Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4301 N Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4301 N Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 N Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 N Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4301 N Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4301 N Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4301 N Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 N Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 N Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 N Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 N Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
