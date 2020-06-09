4301 N Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Fully furnished,decorator touches throughout.Stunning renovated top floor(17th)condo w/amazing direct oceanfront views!Enjoy both ocean and intracoastal water views from every window or while relaxing on the large covered balconies.Sea Ranch offers 38 acres of tropically landscaped grounds with resort style amenities that include:5 pools,6 tennis courts,24hr manned gatehouse & concierge,exercise facilities,party rooms & private beach access w/chairs,cabanas & umbrellas.Sea Ranch is considered the premier subdivision in all of Boca.Wake up every morning to breathtaking sunrises.This is a top end unit in a highly desirable location.Washer/Dryer included.Sorry HOA will not allow Pets for Renters.Hurry this one wont linger! Avail Fully Furnished Sept 1st. Also for rent yearly at $4,000/ month.