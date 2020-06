Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

CLASSY & ELEGANT TWO STORY 5B/4BATH FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NICE FLOORING AT THE PRESTIGIOUS KENSINGTON AT WOODFIELD HOME; THIS CHARMING COMMUNITY & COUNTRY CLUB IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF BOCA RATON, NEAR PUBLIC AND PRIVATE "A" SCHOOLS, SHOPPING MALL AND MUCH MORE. WCC RESTAURANTS. COME AND ENJOY THE COUNTRY CLUB LIFESTYLE WITH PLENTY AMENITIES FOR YOUR COMFORT AND PLEASURE. PROPERTY IS READY TO BE CALLED HOME.