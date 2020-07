425 Buttonwood Place

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM TWO BATHROOM VILLA WITH A LOFT,SCREENED IN PATIO AND OUTDOOR SPACE & ONE CAR GARAGE!UNIT HAS TRANQUIL VIEWS OF THE GARDEN! WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING DINING AND BEDROOMS!!! THIS BEAUTY HAS SUPER HIGH VAULTED CEILING! MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET DRESSING AREA, PRIVATE WATER CLOSET WITH STEP IN SHOWER! PRETTY SPIRAL STAIRCASE LEADING TO THE SPACIOUS LOFT AREA! THE LOFT WOULD MAKE A GREAT OFFICE OR PLAY AREA! FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER! WINDWOOD IS A GUARD GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED MINUTES FROM FAU CLOSE TO THE BEACH AND I-95! COMMUNITY HAS SWIMMING POOL AND TENNIS & RACQUETBALL COURTS GREAT SCENIC WALKING/JOGGING PATHS AND IS PET FRIENDLY!!! SEE PICTURES