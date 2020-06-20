All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:49 PM

3300 Jaywood Terrace

3300 Jaywood Terrace · (561) 306-6593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 Jaywood Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Raton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2170 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
This beautiful 2nd floor 2/2 Windwood condo is located in East Boca Raton, it is a hidden secret. Vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen and bathrooms make this unit very desirable. Stainless steel appliances washer dryer in the unit, tiled balcony with a great view of nature in a very quite building makes it more specail. 1 mile from the beaches, next to FAU, Boca Raton Regional hospital, I 95, Malls, University Commons. Beautiful lake in the middle of the community 2 swimming pools, basketball, clubhouse, tennis. Gated community. Owner looking for minimum 700 credit score, No pets, No students without Adult cosigner, No Smoker. Available June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Jaywood Terrace have any available units?
3300 Jaywood Terrace has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3300 Jaywood Terrace have?
Some of 3300 Jaywood Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Jaywood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Jaywood Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Jaywood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Jaywood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 3300 Jaywood Terrace offer parking?
No, 3300 Jaywood Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3300 Jaywood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 Jaywood Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Jaywood Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 3300 Jaywood Terrace has a pool.
Does 3300 Jaywood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3300 Jaywood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Jaywood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Jaywood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Jaywood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Jaywood Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
