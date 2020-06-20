3300 Jaywood Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

This beautiful 2nd floor 2/2 Windwood condo is located in East Boca Raton, it is a hidden secret. Vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen and bathrooms make this unit very desirable. Stainless steel appliances washer dryer in the unit, tiled balcony with a great view of nature in a very quite building makes it more specail. 1 mile from the beaches, next to FAU, Boca Raton Regional hospital, I 95, Malls, University Commons. Beautiful lake in the middle of the community 2 swimming pools, basketball, clubhouse, tennis. Gated community. Owner looking for minimum 700 credit score, No pets, No students without Adult cosigner, No Smoker. Available June 1, 2020.