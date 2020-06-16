All apartments in Boca Raton
3209 Clint Moore Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:35 AM

3209 Clint Moore Road

3209 Clint Moore Road · (561) 350-1915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3209 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton, FL 33496

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Fully furnished available for annual or seasonal rental. Six month minimum rental period.BEAUTIFUL SEASONAL RENTAL,, QUIET GREAT LOCATION .Renovated and FURNISHED Brand new AC unit. 2 bedroom/2 Bath condo with the best Bocar has to offer close to pool and fitness center. Saturnia marble floors, granite kitchen counter tops, wood cabinetry,fireplace, and vaulted ceilings and new woodlike floors in the bedrooms. Rent includes cable tv and internet, water and 24 hour manned gated community, Community features pool, spa, fitness center, tennis court, playground, tiki barbecue hut and business office. All A rated schools. 6 month short term rental available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Clint Moore Road have any available units?
3209 Clint Moore Road has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3209 Clint Moore Road have?
Some of 3209 Clint Moore Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Clint Moore Road currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Clint Moore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Clint Moore Road pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Clint Moore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 3209 Clint Moore Road offer parking?
No, 3209 Clint Moore Road does not offer parking.
Does 3209 Clint Moore Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 Clint Moore Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Clint Moore Road have a pool?
Yes, 3209 Clint Moore Road has a pool.
Does 3209 Clint Moore Road have accessible units?
No, 3209 Clint Moore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Clint Moore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Clint Moore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 Clint Moore Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3209 Clint Moore Road has units with air conditioning.
