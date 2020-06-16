3209 Clint Moore Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Fully furnished available for annual or seasonal rental. Six month minimum rental period.BEAUTIFUL SEASONAL RENTAL,, QUIET GREAT LOCATION .Renovated and FURNISHED Brand new AC unit. 2 bedroom/2 Bath condo with the best Bocar has to offer close to pool and fitness center. Saturnia marble floors, granite kitchen counter tops, wood cabinetry,fireplace, and vaulted ceilings and new woodlike floors in the bedrooms. Rent includes cable tv and internet, water and 24 hour manned gated community, Community features pool, spa, fitness center, tennis court, playground, tiki barbecue hut and business office. All A rated schools. 6 month short term rental available.