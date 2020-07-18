3177 NW 63rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Outstanding Furnished 5+ Bedroom Single Family Executive Courtyard Residence. Lakefront Location. Separate Guest House. Bonus Office Plus Loft. Over 5,400 Total Square Feet. 3 Car Garage. Impact Windows. Private Pool & Spa. Saturnia Marble & Wood Floors. Elegant Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops & 42 inch Cabinets, Center Kitchen Island, Pantry & Double Ovens. Great A Rated Schools. Seasons Community Features Manned Guard Gate, Clubhouse, Pool, Spa, Tennis, Exercise & Community Rooms and Is Conveniently Located In The Heart Of Boca Raton. Easy Access To Boca Raton, Ft Lauderdale and West Palm Beach Airports Plus I-95 & Turnpike. MUST SEE Photos & Virtual Tour ! Click To View You'll Love This Spectacular House!!