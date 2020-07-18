All apartments in Boca Raton
3177 NW 63rd Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3177 NW 63rd Street

3177 Northwest 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3177 Northwest 63rd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33496

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Outstanding Furnished 5+ Bedroom Single Family Executive Courtyard Residence. Lakefront Location. Separate Guest House. Bonus Office Plus Loft. Over 5,400 Total Square Feet. 3 Car Garage. Impact Windows. Private Pool & Spa. Saturnia Marble & Wood Floors. Elegant Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops & 42 inch Cabinets, Center Kitchen Island, Pantry & Double Ovens. Great A Rated Schools. Seasons Community Features Manned Guard Gate, Clubhouse, Pool, Spa, Tennis, Exercise & Community Rooms and Is Conveniently Located In The Heart Of Boca Raton. Easy Access To Boca Raton, Ft Lauderdale and West Palm Beach Airports Plus I-95 & Turnpike. MUST SEE Photos & Virtual Tour ! Click To View You'll Love This Spectacular House!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3177 NW 63rd Street have any available units?
3177 NW 63rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 3177 NW 63rd Street have?
Some of 3177 NW 63rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3177 NW 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3177 NW 63rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3177 NW 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3177 NW 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 3177 NW 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3177 NW 63rd Street offers parking.
Does 3177 NW 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3177 NW 63rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3177 NW 63rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 3177 NW 63rd Street has a pool.
Does 3177 NW 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3177 NW 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3177 NW 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3177 NW 63rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3177 NW 63rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3177 NW 63rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
