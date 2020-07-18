3177 NW 63rd Street

Amenities
Outstanding Furnished 5+ Bedroom Single Family Executive Courtyard Residence. Lakefront Location. Separate Guest House. Bonus Office Plus Loft. Over 5,400 Total Square Feet. 3 Car Garage. Impact Windows. Private Pool & Spa. Saturnia Marble & Wood Floors. Elegant Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops & 42 inch Cabinets, Center Kitchen Island, Pantry & Double Ovens. Great A Rated Schools. Seasons Community Features Manned Guard Gate, Clubhouse, Pool, Spa, Tennis, Exercise & Community Rooms and Is Conveniently Located In The Heart Of Boca Raton. Easy Access To Boca Raton, Ft Lauderdale and West Palm Beach Airports Plus I-95 & Turnpike. MUST SEE Photos & Virtual Tour ! Click To View You'll Love This Spectacular House!!