3130 Millwood Terrace

Outstanding 2nd floor corner unit 2/2 condo in the well-kept, all age, guard gated Windwood community. Updated kitchen, split floor plan, with a washer & dryer in the unit. Property also has accordion shutters and a nice garden view from the screened in balcony. Great East Boca location! 1.5 miles to the beautiful Boca Raton beaches, Close to Mizner Park, FAU, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, I-95 and the Town Center Mall. Available 7/14/2020. Can't be shown until after 6/30/2020.Tenants are responsible for electric and renter's insurance. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.