Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:51 AM

3130 Millwood Terrace

3130 Millwood Terrace · (561) 271-1031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3130 Millwood Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Raton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2130 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Outstanding 2nd floor corner unit 2/2 condo in the well-kept, all age, guard gated Windwood community. Updated kitchen, split floor plan, with a washer & dryer in the unit. Property also has accordion shutters and a nice garden view from the screened in balcony. Great East Boca location! 1.5 miles to the beautiful Boca Raton beaches, Close to Mizner Park, FAU, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, I-95 and the Town Center Mall. Available 7/14/2020. Can't be shown until after 6/30/2020.Tenants are responsible for electric and renter's insurance. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Millwood Terrace have any available units?
3130 Millwood Terrace has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3130 Millwood Terrace have?
Some of 3130 Millwood Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Millwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Millwood Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Millwood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3130 Millwood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 3130 Millwood Terrace offer parking?
No, 3130 Millwood Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3130 Millwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 Millwood Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Millwood Terrace have a pool?
No, 3130 Millwood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Millwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3130 Millwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Millwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 Millwood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 Millwood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3130 Millwood Terrace has units with air conditioning.
