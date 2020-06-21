3114 Kingswood Ter

Amenities
Windwood Community located just 1.5 miles from the beach is a 24 hr security gated community. This Spanish-style townhome is light and bright offering vaulted ceilings, PGT hurricane impact windows and doors, hardwood floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs, 2 renovated bathrooms upstairs, 1/2 bathroom downstairs, large master bedroom, walk-in closet for her and big closest for him, built-in bookshelves, and access to huge back yard with mature landscaping. Full kitchen w/SS appliances, new fridge, Kenmore Elite 5.2 cubic feet capacity w/d, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Cable, professional lawn included. Community offers 2 distinct areas of amenities including 2 pools, dog park, 3 tennis courts, 2 basketball courts, squash court andwalking trail around the lake. Available for sale.