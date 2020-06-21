All apartments in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL
3114 Kingswood Ter
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:29 AM

3114 Kingswood Ter

3114 Kingswood Terrace · (813) 531-3478
Boca Raton
Location

3114 Kingswood Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Raton Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
pool
tennis court
Windwood Community located just 1.5 miles from the beach is a 24 hr security gated community. This Spanish-style townhome is light and bright offering vaulted ceilings, PGT hurricane impact windows and doors, hardwood floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs, 2 renovated bathrooms upstairs, 1/2 bathroom downstairs, large master bedroom, walk-in closet for her and big closest for him, built-in bookshelves, and access to huge back yard with mature landscaping. Full kitchen w/SS appliances, new fridge, Kenmore Elite 5.2 cubic feet capacity w/d, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Cable, professional lawn included. Community offers 2 distinct areas of amenities including 2 pools, dog park, 3 tennis courts, 2 basketball courts, squash court andwalking trail around the lake. Available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 Kingswood Ter have any available units?
3114 Kingswood Ter has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3114 Kingswood Ter have?
Some of 3114 Kingswood Ter's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 Kingswood Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3114 Kingswood Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 Kingswood Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 Kingswood Ter is pet friendly.
Does 3114 Kingswood Ter offer parking?
No, 3114 Kingswood Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3114 Kingswood Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3114 Kingswood Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 Kingswood Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3114 Kingswood Ter has a pool.
Does 3114 Kingswood Ter have accessible units?
No, 3114 Kingswood Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 Kingswood Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3114 Kingswood Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 3114 Kingswood Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 3114 Kingswood Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
